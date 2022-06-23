Reckless Drivers, Disturbance, and Suspicious Persons in Leake

HomeLeakeReckless Drivers, Disturbance, and Suspicious Persons in Leake

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies observed a black mustang driving recklessly on HWY 35 near Waggoner Road and performed a traffic stop on the driver.

9:30 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a dump truck driving recklessly on HWY 16 West headed into Carthage.

3:19 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Johnsontown Road.

5:29 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Bufkins Road when a resident there alerted them to a suspicious person on their property.

