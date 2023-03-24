Reckless Drivers, Disturbances and Be on the Lookout alerts in Leake

HomeLeakeReckless Drivers, Disturbances and Be on the Lookout alerts in Leake

Thursday 3/23/23

 

12:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a stolen vehicle at the Pine Tree General Store on HY 16 W.

2:07 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call from a resident on N Van Buren about noises outside their home.

4:11 a.m. – Leake Deputies were made aware of an eighteen-wheeler driving recklessly on HY 35 S.

6:22 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a person walking in the road on Hy 35 N.

7:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless driver on HY 16 W.

10:57 a.m. – Carthage Police performed a welfare check at a residence on Davis Street.

3:15 p.m. – Leake Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a Chevy Tahoe stolen, along with a firearm, from Wynona between midnight and five in the morning.

6:16 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance call on Swamp Road.

6:28 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Griffin Lane.

7:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a stalled vehicle on Mooney Road.

8:20 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about an assault and possible drug use at a residence on Coosa Road.

11:48 p.m. – Leake Deputies were issued a BOLO for the driver of a Buick wanted in connection with a shooting in Philadelphia.

 

 

