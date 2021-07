7:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Highway 35 North near Ivy Circle.

9:11 a.m. – Leake county Deputies received a call reporting a reckless driver on Highway 16 East.

10:40 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Old Canton Road in response to reports of a domestic disturbance.

11:26 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a reckless driver on Highway 25 North.