Reckless four-wheelers and a Deer Strike in Leake

Sunday 2/26/23

 

12:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a location on Hy 492 for a report of underage drinking.

6:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries after a car hit a deer on Hy 429.

12:38 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Trail Road for a domestic disturbance.

5:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a person on a four-wheeler creating a disturbance on Stewart Road.

8:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a mini-bike with no lights on Plesant Hill Road headed toward Hy 35.

8:26 p.m. – Carthage Police checked the report of a four-wheeler being reckless in the Dirt-Cheap parking lot on Hy 16.

9:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Sanders Lane to remove an unwanted person.

 

