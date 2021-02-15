Record Breaking Cold Expected Through Wednesday

Extreme record breaking temperatures are expected through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reminds us that “dangerously cold arctic air is expected to reach the area late tonight and linger through Wednesday. This will be a long duration of very cold conditions and dangerous wind chill readings as low as several degrees below zero with the coldest temperatures expected Tuesday morning.” EMA Director Tommy Malone said “there could be significant power outages in our area due to ice accumulation and that the roads could be extremely dangerous. He recommended for everyone to stay home if at all possible.”