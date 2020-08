A record low number of new Covid-19 cases are being reported. 276 new cases were announced as of late yesterday. According to Governor Tate Reeves this is the lowest number of cases recorded on this day since May.

541,254 people have been tested since March. 72,412 have tested positive and 56,577 have recovered.

Leake has reported 813 cases overall and Neshoba reported 1328 cases.