Red Flag Warning Issued for Leake and Surrounding Counties

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag warning for Leake County and other counties throughout central Mississippi.

A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are happening at the moment or will be happening shortly. The dangerous conditions are created by a combination of strong wings, low humidity, and warm temperatures.

From Tommy Malone Leake County Fire Coordinator and EMA Director: There is an elevated threat for wildfires due to dry and windy conditions along with low humidity. Outside burning is not advised. Local fire departments have been plagued with numerous calls involving fires started from burning garbage, grass, and other sources. These fires have the potential to spread and cause extensive property damage and even threats to homes and lives. Also anyone setting a fire that gets out of control is responsible for any damage or liabilities that may occur. We ask that until conditions improve that everyone please be careful and please don’t burn if possible.

Other counties in the warning area are Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Holmes, Montgomery, Neshoba, Scott, and Winston.

