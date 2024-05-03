Red Water woman sentenced to over 5 Years in prison for on methamphetamine charges

Jackson, Miss. – A Red Water woman was sentenced to 70 months in prison for conspiring to possess over 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, in May of 2021, Kelsy Ann Billie, 24, conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

In September of 2023, a federal grand jury indicted Billie for her role in the distribution of methamphetamine. On January 8, 2024, Billie entered a plea of guilty to the charge.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi, Regional Agent in Charge Whitney Woodruff of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration who investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns.