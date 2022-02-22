Reeves Likes “Pieces” Of The Two Tax Plans

Governor Reeves is making it clear he favors elimination of the state income tax. But he’s not ready to fully support the House plan which would phase out the income tax because it also includes tax increases. Reeves says there are “pieces” of the House bill and the Senate tax plan that he likes. The Senate wants to reduce the income tax instead of doing away with it altogether. Both bills offer tax relief on groceries and car tags. But the House plan increases the sales tax on non-grocery purchases. The Senate bill doesn’t include any tax hikes and that’s the “piece” of that proposal that the governor favors. Reeves believes the income tax can be eliminated without raising other taxes.