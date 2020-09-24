Reeves Praised Trump Administration For Vaccine Efforts

Gov. Tate Reeves has praised the Trump administration’s efforts to make a coronavirus vaccine available to the public in the next few months. He also asked Mississippi residents on Wednesday not to allow political divisions to stop them from getting vaccinated when that time comes. Republican Reeves has raised concerns about the politicization of the pandemic from Republicans and Democrats. He says politics, particularly from politicians on the left who dislike Trump, is “infecting” the scientific process of work on a vaccine. A handful of vaccines already are in final testing in the United States and other countries. AP)