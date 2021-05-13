Home » Leake » Reeves Signs HB 1494 Clearing Way for Walnut Grove Correctional Facility Reopening

Reeves Signs HB 1494 Clearing Way for Walnut Grove Correctional Facility Reopening

Governor Tate Reeves has signed HB1494 clearing the way for the re-opening of the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility. The legislation allowed the 1500 bed facility to be operated by the Mississippi Department of Corrections instead of a private contractor as before. Opening is expected later this summer.
On hand for the signing were Steve Spell, Walnut Grove Correctional Authority; Senator Jenifer Branning; Governor Reeves; Mayor Brian Gomillion; and Clovis Reed, Development Consultant for Walnut Grove.

