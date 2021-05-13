Reeves Signs HB 1494 Clearing Way for Walnut Grove Correctional Facility Reopening

Governor Tate Reeves has signed HB1494 clearing the way for the re-opening of the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility. The legislation allowed the 1500 bed facility to be operated by the Mississippi Department of Corrections instead of a private contractor as before. Opening is expected later this summer.
On hand for the signing were Steve Spell, Walnut Grove Correctional Authority; Senator Jenifer Branning; Governor Reeves; Mayor Brian Gomillion; and Clovis Reed, Development Consultant for Walnut Grove.