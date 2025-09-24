Big Deals!
Reformation VFD Awarded $42K Grant for New Gear

Reformation VFD Awarded $42K Grant for New Gear

Reformation VFD Awarded $42K Grant for New Gear

The Reformation Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded a $42,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) through FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

The funds will be used to purchase 10 new sets of turnout gear, providing essential protection for firefighters during emergency response.

Officials said the grant will strengthen the department’s ability to protect both its members and the community.

The department expressed gratitude for the support and reaffirmed its commitment to safety and service.

