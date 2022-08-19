Regions Bank warns of scam targeting customers

Regions Bank is warning customers of a potential scam.

According to an email sent to customers, scammers have been sending text messages and phone calls posing as Regions bankers in an effort to gain access to their accounts.

An excerpt from the email reads: “Telltale signs of scam text messages (also called “smishing”) include: unknown numbers, misleading information, messy formatting or misspellings meant to sidestep blocking/filtering tools, 10-digit or longer phone numbers, mysterious links, sales pitches and incomplete information.”

The email goes on to say that Regions will never call its customers to ask for sensitive information.

Regions offers the following guidelines to protect yourself from Text Scam: