Big Deals!
HomeLocalRegistration Open for 2025 Youth Citizens Academy

Registration Open for 2025 Youth Citizens Academy

by
SHARE NOW
Registration Open for 2025 Youth Citizens Academy

The Philadelphia Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2025 Youth Citizens Academy, a weeklong educational program designed for teens ages 13 to 17.

The academy runs from June 3–6, 2025, and is open to students who live in Neshoba County.

Participants will get hands-on experiences and engage in interactive sessions covering topics such as impaired and distracted driving, sex crimes, narcotics, mental health, crime scenes, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567567912796

The goal is to strengthen relationships between young citizens and law enforcement through education and community engagement.

The class is limited to 22 participants. Applications are available at the Philadelphia Police Department, located at 532 Main Street, and must be submitted by May 19, 2025.

https://www.firstneshoba.com/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy vs Starkville Academy

Photo: Leake Academy athlete wins state championship

VIDEO STREAM: Starkville Academy vs Leake Academy Game 1

VIDEO STREAM: Park Place vs Leake Academy Game 3

VIDEO STREAM: Park Place vs Leake Academy

VIDEO STREAM: Lamar School vs Leake Academy

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/