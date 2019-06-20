Registration Underway for ECCC’s July Term

Registration is currently underway for East Central Community College’s July Term for courses on the campus in Decatur, as well as the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Career-Technical Center.

Registration can be done online at www.eccc.edu, or students can receive assistance by calling 601-635-6205 or emailing [email protected].

The Summer II (July) Term begins on Monday, July 1, and ends on Thursday, July 25. The last day to register is Tuesday, July 2. Among the courses offered in Decatur include Principles of Biology II with Lab, General Chemistry II with Lab, Creative Arts for Young Children, Intermediate English, English Composition I & II, Fitness & Conditioning Training, Baseball Theory, Fitness & Conditioning Training III, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Physical Science Survey II with Lab, General Physics II with Lab, and Social Problems.

Classes offered at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Career-Technical Center include English Composition II and College Algebra.

A full list of all courses being offered during all three terms and the locations can be found at the myEC tab on the front of www.eccc.edu, and then clicking on Summer 2019 Course Schedule.