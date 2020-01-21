Registration Underway for ECCC’s Spring Intensive II Terms

Registration is underway at East Central Community College in Decatur for Spring 2020 Intensive Term II on-campus and online courses.

The last day to register for Spring 2020 Intensive Term II on-campus courses is Thursday, Feb 27. Classes begin on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and end April 30.

Classes offered on the Decatur campus are Introduction to Business, Special Projects in HVAC & Refrigeration, College Algebra, and Calculus II.

Introduction to Business will also be offered at the Carthage Career Advancement Center, Integrated Technologies Training Center in Choctaw, and Louisville Career Advancement Center. English Composition II will be offered at the Philadelphia Neshoba County Career Technical Center.

The last day to register for Spring 2020 Intensive Term II online courses is Tuesday, March 10. Classes begin Monday, March 9, and end May 1.

Among the classes offered include Accounting I, Art Appreciation, Nutrition, Anatomy & Physiology I with Lab, Microbiology with Lab, Microsoft Word I, Medical Terminology II, Computer Applications I, Human Growth and Development, English Composition II, American Literature I, First Aid and CPR, Prevention and Care of Athletic Injuries, Western Civilization II, Career Exploration, College Study Skills, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Spanish II, Music Appreciation, Old Testament Survey, New Testament Survey, American National Government, General Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Marriage and Family, Public Speaking I, and Theatre Appreciation.

A complete Spring Term class schedule can be found at the myEC tab at www.eccc.edu. To apply for admission, visit https://www.eccc.edu/admissions.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 877-GO-2-ECCC or [email protected].