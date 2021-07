Dogs are not allowed in Carthage City Parks. This includes McMillan and Lincoln/Matlock Parks, according to a recent city ordinance passed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. And there are consequences for breaking the rules. We spoke with Carthage City Clerk Penny Spears, who confirmed that there is a $100 fine for breaking the ordinance rule. This is in addition to the city wide dangerous dog ordinance that includes Pit Bull Terriers. For more information call City Hall at 601-267-8322.