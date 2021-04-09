Reminder – Are You Ready?

Severe inclement weather is expected once again across the state today and tonight. Are you ready? Mema reminds us of three specific areas to address in preparation for a storm. Know your safe place in your home or business, prepare your disaster kit and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Below see a detailed preparation list. And remember to follow us here at Kicks 96 and Cruisin 98 for update reports for our region.

KNOW YOUR SAFE PLACE

Criteria for Your Safe Place:

1. Most interior room of your home

2. Lowest level

3. No windows or doors to the outside

If You Live in a Mobile Home:

• Your local storm shelter is the safest place to be during

severe weather

• Know where the shelter is located and the fastest way to

get there

HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WARNINGS

• Wireless Emergency Alerts on Your Phone

• NOAA Weather Radio

• Local TV News Stations

• Internet

• Mobile Phone Weather Apps

o The FREE ‘Tornado’ app by the American Red Cross i

HAVE AN EMERGENCY KIT READY

Put all the emergency kit supplies listed below in a bag or

backpack and keep it in your safe place.