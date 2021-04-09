Home » Local » Reminder – Are You Ready?

Severe inclement weather is expected once again across the state today and tonight. Are you ready? Mema reminds us of three specific areas to address in preparation for a storm. Know your safe place in your home or business, prepare your disaster kit and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Below see a detailed preparation list. And remember to follow us here at Kicks 96 and Cruisin 98 for update reports for our region.

KNOW YOUR SAFE PLACE
Criteria for Your Safe Place:
1. Most interior room of your home
2. Lowest level
3. No windows or doors to the outside
If You Live in a Mobile Home:
• Your local storm shelter is the safest place to be during
severe weather
• Know where the shelter is located and the fastest way to
get there
HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WARNINGS
• Wireless Emergency Alerts on Your Phone
• NOAA Weather Radio
• Local TV News Stations
• Internet
• Mobile Phone Weather Apps
o The FREE ‘Tornado’ app by the American Red Cross i
 HAVE AN EMERGENCY KIT READY
Put all the emergency kit supplies listed below in a bag or
backpack and keep it in your safe place.
– Food & Water – Extra Shoes
– Flashlight – Car Keys
– Phone Charger – Extra Batteries
– Personal Documents – Cash
– Prescription Medications – First Aid Kit
– Multi-Purpose Tool
– Portable Radio and NOAA Weather Radio
Depending on your family’s needs, you may also want to include:
extra medical items, baby supplies and pet supplies.
Additional Emergency Supply Kit Items for those with Disabilities:
• A week-long supply of medications along with a list of
dosage
• Descriptions of required accommodations, medical
conditions, and/or functional needs
• List of medical supplies needed
• Extra eyeglasses and/or hearing aid batteries
• Extra wheelchair batteries and/or oxygen
• List of medical devices and instructions for operating
equipment
• Copies of medical insurance and Medicare cards
• Contact information for doctors and relatives

