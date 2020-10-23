Reminder: Gaither Vocal Band Performing Live at Mississippi State Fairgrounds Tomorrow

The Multiple Grammy Award winning Gaither Vocal Band will perform at the Mississippi State Fairground tomorrow at 6pm. “We are proud to have the opportunity to offer this special outdoor concert of The Gaither Vocal Band said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson. “This outdoor event is a great opportunity for families and folks of all ages and walks of life to get out and enjoy a musical performance in a safe, clean environment.” Hand sanitizer stations as well as complimentary chairs will be available but guests are encouraged to bring their own so they can sit comfortably on their own or in family groups according to Gipson.

*****For those attending the concert, parking will be available in designated parking locations at First Baptist Church of Jackson. Shuttle buses will transport concertgoers from the First Baptist Church of Jackson to the Fairgrounds for drop-off near the concert area free of charge. The shuttle service will operate from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Due to additional events taking place on the fairgrounds, those attending the concert that plan to park on the Fairgrounds must enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 1, Gate 3, Gate 5 or Gate 7. Gate 1 and Gate 7 will be accessible to walkers only. Gate 3 and Gate 5 will be accessible to walkers and vehicles.

For more information visit msstatefair.com