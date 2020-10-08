Reminder: Is Your Emergency Supply Kit Ready?

Is your supply kit ready? MEMA is reminding Mississippians to prepare for any form of disaster, natural or otherwise. The first step is to have a fully stocked supply kit. The current threat of inclement weather reminds us once again to be prepared.

See list below.

Fully-stock a disaster supply kit! These are the essential items needed to live following a disaster.

Flashlight(s) with extra batteries.

Portable radio with extra batteries.

NOAA Weather Radio.

Non-perishable food for at least 3 days.

Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).

First Aid Kit with prescription medications.

Bedding and clothing for each family member.

Blankets and towels.

Plastic dishes/eating utensils.

Rain Jackets/pants.

Sun screen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent.

Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).

Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).

Sanitary supplies.

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.

Copies of important documents.

Driver’s license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.

Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with gas and travelers checks.

Emergency generator.

Bicycle helmet.