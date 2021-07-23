Reminder – Masks Required at Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino for Now

All Guests and Employees of Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino are Temporarily Required to Wear Face Coverings

Pearl River Resort properties and Bok Homa Casino are temporarily reinstating a mandatory mask policy for all guests, effective immediately. Associates are also required to wear face coverings.

Cyrus Ben, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has issued Executive Order 2020-060-B, reinstating face covering requirements on Tribal land. A spike in COVID (Delta variant) cases throughout the state has prompted this action.

Health agencies recommend wearing masks to reduce the risk of infection from this highly contagious variant of COVID.