Reminder – Voter Registration Available Today In Leake County

Voter registration is available today in Leake County. According to Carthage City Hall, registration will be available from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. at several churches in the area. Parking lot as well as drive thru service is available. All completed documentation will be forwarded to the Circuit Clerks office. The following churches are onsite registration locations – Christian Union Church, First Baptist Church, Galilee Church, Center Hill Church, Truelight M.B. Church and Harmony Baptist.

For more information call Marcus Williams at 601-780-0290