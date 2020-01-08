Rep. Jason White New House Speaker Pro Tempore

Leaders are challenging Mississippi legislators to make the most of their four-year term. All 122 members of the House and all 52 senators were sworn in Tuesday. Republicans maintain control in both chambers.

Tuesday’s opening day was taken up with formalities. The House elected Republican Philip Gunn to a third term as speaker.

Both chambers elected new leaders to be second-in-command. Republican Dean Kirby is the new Senate president pro tempore. Rep. Jason White is the new House speaker pro tem. White, a Kosciusko native, serves Attala, Carroll, Holmes and Leake County as District 48 Representative.

Most of the new statewide elected officials will be inaugurated Thursday. Republican Tate Reeves will become governor on Jan. 14.