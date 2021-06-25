Reports of Vandalism in the County

12:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies assisted Walnut Grove Police Department with a domestic disturbance on Alma Avenue.

1:49 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a noise complaint on Callahan Road.

12:06 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Settlemire Circle for reports of vandalism.

12:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance happening inside a vehicle on Highway 25 North.

2:56 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call about a reckless driver on Pleasant Hill Road.