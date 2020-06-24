ReStart Mississippi System Launched!

ReStart Mississippi has been launched online. The system, developed by the Mississippi Dept of Employment Security has been set up to help the business community reinstate employees back into the workplace who were effected by Covid-19. According to the MDES, ReStart will provide employers with employee information regarding filings for unemployment benefits. The system will aid in prevention of inaccurate payments in addition to helping reinstate workers.

**** Mississippi Law requires employers to report anyone refusing to go back to work within 10 days.

For more information https://mdes.ms.gov/employers/restart-mississippi/