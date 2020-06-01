Restrictive Guidelines Extended in Several Counties Including Neshoba

A new executive order extends restrictive guidelines in several counties including Neshoba. Governor Reeves issued a the new executive order to extend until Monday, June 8 at 8:00 AM. Counties include Holmes, Jasper, Lauderdale Neshoba and Wayne, all of which are considered high risk for Covid-19 transmission.

“We continue to see more cases across the state, and it is a reminder that this is not over. A flat curve does not mean a community free of transmission—it means we are spreading it out over more time. The risk is still very real. I am extending the executive order that puts stricter health rules in place for counties with the greatest risk,” said Governor Reeves.

Neshoba has 646 diagnosed cases as of May 31st.