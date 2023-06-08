Results Now Official in MBCI Tribal Elections

HomeLocalResults Now Official in MBCI Tribal Elections

It turns out that absentee votes didn’t change the results of several close races in the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ tribal elections.  The official tally released Thursday morning shows that Berdie Steve– who led incumbent Michael Briscoe by just one vote Tuesday night in a race for a tribal council position in Bogue Homa– increased that to a three-vote victory after the absentees were added in.  Samuel John, who initially led incumbent Richard Issac by two votes in a council race in Red Water, wound up nine votes ahead according to the official results.  And Dorothy Bell Wilson maintained her two-vote advantage over incumbent Wilma Simpson-McMillan for a tribal council position in Tucker.

