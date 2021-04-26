Rez Nutrition Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Takes Place in Choctaw

Rez Nutrition is officially opened. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Rez Nutrition located at the Choctaw Town Center. The new business will serve nutritional items, including shakes and teas. Tribal Chief Ben, along with Choctaw Indian Princess Elisah Jimmie, Tribal Council Representatives. Loriann Ahshapanek, Tarina Anderson, Deborah Martin, Wilma Simpson-McMillan, Hilda Nickey, Ronnie Henry, Sr., Kendall Wallace, Distinguished Young Woman of The Year Katie Moran, and Neshoba Chamber Main Street Director Tim Moore had the honor of cutting the ribbon.