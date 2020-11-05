Ribbon Cutting for Grand Opening of New High Tunnel Exhibit at Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum

The New High Tunnel Exhibit officially opens today. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will officiate the ribbon cutting at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum this morning at 10:30 am. The public is invited to attend.

High tunnels are unheated greenhouses that can help individuals and commercial farmers improve profitability and productivity of their farms for all types of crops. The Museum’s high tunnel is one of three newly constructed greenhouses funded through a USDA special grant initiative, NCRS. One was recently featured at the Mississippi State Fair and the other is located at the Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson.

*Commissioner Gipson will be joined by Kurt Readus, USDA-NRCS state conservationist; Hayes Patrick, executive director of the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum; as well as Jeff Wilson and Nicole Kitchens, project managers of the high tunnel exhibit.

The ribbon cutting will be held during the Museum’s annual Harvest Festival which runs through Saturday, November 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information on the Harvest Fest, call 601-432-4500, visit www.msagmuseum.org

