Ribbon Cutting for New Tucker Community Housing Division

Ribbon cutting marks new community housing in Tucker community. According to MBCI “a ribbon cutting was held for the newest community housing subdivision in the Tucker community. Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, Tribal Council Representatives Dorothy Wilson, and Wilma Simpson-McMillan and Loriann Ahshapanek, 2019-2021 Choctaw Princess Elisah Monique Jimmie, and staff form the Office of Construction Management, as well as several of the home owners.”