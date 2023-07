The Main Street Chamber of Leake County invites you to a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening for “Scout”.

Scout is a women’s clothing boutique owned by Dakota Killingsworth and Genia Harrell and is now located inside the Old Coca-Cola building.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 101 East Franklin St, Carthage, MS (the Old Coca-Cola building) at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14th with their grand opening following from 11 am – 6 pm.