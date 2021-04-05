Road Repairs Have Started In Pearl River Community

Road repairs and construction has started in the Pearl River Community. According to MBCI, the area includes Industrial Road and Industrial Drive. The construction work will include the intersection of Industrial Drive and Highway 16 (PRR Welcome Center) to the intersection of Industrial Road and Recreation Road (Tribal Office Headquarters). Work on the project is expected to be completed late spring or early summer this year.
If possible, motorists should find alternate routes while the work is being completed, or if not possible, please use extreme caution while traveling on the roadway.
Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, 2019-2021 Choctaw Indian Princess Elisah Jimmie and project managers were on hand on a stretch of Industrial Road to view the work being done.