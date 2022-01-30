RODEO RADIO Begins Monday with B-MO in the MO’rning!

“Rodeo Radio” kicks off this week with not one but two ways to win your tickets to the SPRA Rodeo finals next weekend in Philadelphia at the Neshoba County Coliseum. First, text the letters S.P.R.A. along with your first and last name to the “Kicks Country Club Hotline” 601-389-1967 to automatically qualify as the Kicks Crew will call selected qualifiers throughout the day. Second, be caller #9 at 601-389-1967 when you hear the cue to call throughout the day.

Win a pair of tickets for either Friday, February 4th KICKS 96 Night, or Saturday, February 5th, and get ready for the ground-pounding, earth-quaking, body-shaking action of the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo Finals.

For more information on the rodeo, visit them online.

Here is a breakdown of the top 5 in each of the categories the rest of the field will be competing with for cash and prizes.

BAREBACK RIDING

MATTHEW SMITH $4,939.05 LUKE THRASH $4,081.95 KENNETH GLICK* $3,238.20 WEST MITCHELL (R) $3,041.50 TREY MOORE $2,830.05

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

ELI TROYER $6,269.00 EDDIE PARLIER $5,790.42 RUDY TROYER $4,347.90 KENNETH GLICK $3,754.00 JOE FARREN* $2,627.92

CALF ROPING

JUSTIN THIGPEN $4,909.50 JUD GULLY $3,026.25 GLEN FREELS $2,716.47 ALEX CAUDLE $2,349.00 CLIFF GOODRICH $2,305.34

BREAKAWAY ROPING

MAELEE WADE $4,807.53 ALLI TATE $4,242.18 MAGGIE LAMB $3,982.08 RACHEL KITTLE $3,245.40 KYLA MATTHEWS $2,907.76

STEER WRESTLING

JUSTIN THIGPEN $4,223.61 MATT OUBRE $4,066.11 GUNAR RAMSEY $3,267.45 JT ELLISON* $3,243.64 COLTAN FERGUSON $2,595.61

TEAM ROPING HEADING

BILLY BERRY $4,767.07 CHARLIE DAY $4,135.98 KASTON PEAVY $4,133.14 TYLER HOAGLAND $3,910.18 WYATT ALLEN $3,445.78

TEAM ROPING HEELING

PHILLIP KELCE $6,263.42 STEPHEN BLAND $5,689.90 MICHAEL BRATTON $4,370.85 JESSE COOK $3,669.88 MARK GENTRY $2,995.87

BARREL RACING

LAUREN PRINGLE $6,954.80 BRITTANY DAY $6,002.43 JESSICA GRACE $5,499.75 MICHELLE QUINN $5,046.75 SHELBY BRADEN (R) $4,808.46

BULL RIDING

TUFF MORGAN* $6,507.00 COLE IVEY $5,919.25 MATTHEW BROOKS $5,271.00 COLE DEVLIN $5,029.20 LARAMIE NEW (R) $1,324.00

ALL AROUND