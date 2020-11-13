Russell Baty Steps Down

Russell Baty has stepped down. After investing the last nine and a half years working at Carthage Main Street and the Main Street Chamber of Leake County, it was time to move forward. This past week he acted on a decision to resign from the organization. Mr. Baty said that while he will no longer be at the Main Street Chamber of Leake County, he still believes in it and will be around. “The Main Street Chamber of Leake County is the backbone of this county, a community that I love and cherish. In terms of moving forward he said, It’s just time, time to redirect and focus on our family business, my family, and what lies ahead.”