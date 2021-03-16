Safety Checkpoint Reveals Felony Amount of Marijuana and Stolen Firearm

Safety checkpoint reveals possession of drugs, stolen gun, and cash. Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark said that on March 13, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on Highway 19 near road 383 (Fork Road). A Chevy Tahoe was driven by John R. Veasley, 303 MLK Drive Lot 41, Philadelphia. Veasley was found to be driving without a driver’s license. He was in possession of a felony amount of marijuana, a controlled substance believed to be cocaine, and approximately $1,400 cash. The passenger in the vehicle Bianca Graham of 513 Cumberland Avenue, Philadelphia, was in possession of a stolen firearm and a small amount of marijuana. The firearm was a Glock 9mm that was reported stolen on July 8, 2020, from Columbus, MS. Both Veasley and Graham were transported to Neshoba County Detention Center. Veasley has been released on a $35,000 bond, and Graham on a $5,000 bond.

If you have any information concerning crimes in Neshoba County, call 601-656-1414. Neshoba County Sheriff’s deputies are committed to fight the war on drugs.