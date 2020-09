Sandbags are headed south. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Association 120,000 sandbags have been sent to the Mississippi Gulf Coast region in preparation for tropical storm Sally. The storm is expected to make landfall at nearby Port Sulphur, Louisiana. Timing of landfall with high tide is expected to create 15-20 inches of rain and potential flooding.

The storm is expected to reach hurricane status this morning with winds between 75-85 miles per hour.