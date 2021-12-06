Santa is Coming to Leake County!

Santa will be at Walnut Grove Baptist Church on Sunday December 12th from 2pm – 4 pm. It will be in the Family Life Center of the church located at 104 Oak Street in Walnut Grove.

There will be lots of festive games for the kids to play along with cute Christmas crafts for kids to make!

There will be hot chocolate and cookies for everyone to enjoy.

Santa will be there available for photos so be sure to get yours and tell him what you want for Christmas as well!

Everyone is invited to attend this free Christmas activity and it is a “come-and-go” event. Tori Jones of WGBC says they’re hoping for a fun time and a big turnout.