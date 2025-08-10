Big Deals!
HomeLocalSaturday Fire at Recycling Plant in Philly

Saturday Fire at Recycling Plant in Philly

by
SHARE NOW
Saturday Fire at Recycling Plant in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–If you saw the smoke on Hwy. 19 north near Philadelphia Saturday, that was a fire at Scotty’s Recycling.

It was unclear from police radio communication what was burning.

The first call came just before noon when deputies were dispatched to Hwy. 19 to help with traffic. About 20 minutes later another call came for Philadelphia firefighters to help fight the fire.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

Just before 1 more fire trucks and firefighters were sent.

Shortly after that trucks began leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Several Incidents Reported Early Saturday at the Neshoba County Fair

Drunk Man “Laying in Ant Beds” in Philly

One Car Wreck on Hwy. 25 Saturday Morning

Two-Car Wreck Near Edinburg Saturday

Friday Night Fire in Leake County

Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning (Saturday Edition) Pearl Hill Baptist Church: Fellowship, Food and Fundraising

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf