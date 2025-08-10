Saturday Fire at Recycling Plant in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–If you saw the smoke on Hwy. 19 north near Philadelphia Saturday, that was a fire at Scotty’s Recycling.

It was unclear from police radio communication what was burning.

The first call came just before noon when deputies were dispatched to Hwy. 19 to help with traffic. About 20 minutes later another call came for Philadelphia firefighters to help fight the fire.

Just before 1 more fire trucks and firefighters were sent.

Shortly after that trucks began leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.