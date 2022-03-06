Saturday – Structure Fire On Hwy 488

2:14 am – A caller called in advising drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

4:21 am – Officials received a call about a structure fire that was started back up on Highway 488.

6:29 am – Caller called in advising that a truck had ran off the road on Highway 35 North. No injuries were reported.

12:09 pm – An officer was requested on Mars Hill Road for drug activity.

6:50 pm – Officers were requested to Highway 427 at the intersection of Highway 488 for a two car MVA. No injuries were reported on the scene.

7:12 pm – Leake County officials responded to a one vehicle MVA on County Road 210 just before County Road 311.m No injuries were reported.

7:36 pm – Officials received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian on Beacon Street. No injuries were reported at the time.