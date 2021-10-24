Saturday – Woods Fire On Oak Ridge Rd

10:15 am – An officer was requested to Macbeth Road for a disturbance between two individuals.
10:58 am – Caller called in requesting a unit come out to Highway 35 North for a tree on fire.
12:50 pm – Officials received a call about a woods fire on Oak Ridge Road.
1:44 pm – Leake County Officials responded to a woods fire on Smith Lane.
2:38 pm – An officer was dispatched on Highway 13 for a reckless driver.
5:22 pm – An official was requested to Revere Road for a disturbance.
6:35 pm – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire on Highway 488.