SBA Approves Over $500K in Loans for Holmes Disaster

The Small Business Administration says it’s already taken about a hundred applications for low-interest disaster loans from local residents and businesses affected by the storms which hit Holmes County on March 22. SBA Public Affairs Specialist Dorris Evans says they’ve approved over $500,000 in loans since a disaster outreach center opened in Durant last week. The center will close August 18 and Evans is urging people who want to deal with an SBA representative in person to visit Durant Missionary Baptist Church before the deadline, bringing with them their ID and a list of the physical damage their home or business sustained and/or the economic losses their business or non-profit suffered because of the storms. Storm victims in Attala, Carroll, Humphreys, Leflore, Madison and Yazoo counties are also eligible for the SBA assistance.