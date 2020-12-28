SBA of Mississippi Hosting Market Research Basics Webinar Today

The Mississippi SBA is hosting a Market Research Webinar today. According to the SBA you are invited to a webinar on market research. “Market research is the systematic gathering, cataloging and analysis of data used to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. Coupled with social media, it can give a business the edge it needs to succeed on a larger scale.”

This workshop is being taught in partnership with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center and provides a detailed overview of the market research process along with how to effectively deploy a social media strategy for your business. Numerous sources and examples will be provided during the session. The event is from 11:00am-12:00pm today. For more information or to register call Phone: (601) 965-4378 and for additional information about SBA Mississippi see www.sba.gov/ms