SBA’s ASCENT Online Workshop to Assist Expansion of Women Owned Businesses is Tomorrow

The Mississippi division of SBA has announced a webinar launch for tomorrow. The event will introduce ASCENT, which according to the SBA is a first-of-its-kind digital online learning platform geared to help women-owned small businesses grow and scale their existing business. The National SBA Administrator, Jovita Carranza will lead the webinar, which will include discussion panels with women entrepreneurs, success stories leaders, and take a look into how the Ascent platform can help you on your small business journey. Start time is 12pm Central time, tomorrow, January 7th Click here to Register.

For more information call Mississippi SBA Division at Phone: (601) 965-4378