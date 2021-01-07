Scam Alert for the 267 Landline Exchange In Leake County

There is a new scam and this time it is in Leake County. We spoke with Leake County Sheriff Atkinson who said that recently there had been a scam directly targeted at 267 exchange landlines in Leake. Scammers have been calling these numbers promising a lottery prize with the stipulation requirement of paying taxes in advance to receive the lottery winnings. If you receive phone calls such as this, do not give out your personal information, no matter what. And call the Sheriff’s office to report the incident. Leake County Sheriff’s Office is 601-267-7361.