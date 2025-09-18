Scam alert Issued by Leake County Sheriff’s Office

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a scam targeting residents.

According to a Facebook post, scammers are posing as sheriff’s office representatives, claiming a loved one is in jail at the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility and pressuring victims to pay for their release through so-called “pretrial diversion” services.

They then request payments via debit card, credit card, Green Dot, PayPal, Cash App, Visa, MasterCard, money order, Apple Pay, Bit Coin Card, or other methods over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office clarifies that only a judge in a proper court, such as Justice or Circuit Court, can offer pretrial diversion, and the office does not initiate such services or accept payments over the phone. Residents are urged not to comply with these demands.

If you receive such a call, contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Office directly.

The scam is currently under investigation.