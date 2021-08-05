SCAM ALERT: Mississippi Dept. of Health Imposter

Another day, another SCAM ALERT, and this time it involves the Mississippi Department of Health and possibly your Social Security Number. The MSDH has become aware that “an individual posing as an employee of the Mississippi State Department of Health is contacting people and asking for the last four digits of their social security number. This is not a practice of the Department of Health. Please do not respond to these calls.” And never give out your social security number when someone contacts you, whether they say they are from MSDH or somewhere else. Just report it, to local law enforcement.