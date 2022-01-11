School Closure: Leake Academy closed due to COVID

Leake Academy has announced that they will be closed the rest of the week as well as Monday. Teachers and students will return to school on Tuesday January 18th.

The following message was sent out to parents this afternoon:

“Due to the increasing number of COVID cases, Leake Academy is experiencing a teacher shortage and a high number of student absences. Therefore, we feel that it is necessary to close school for the remainder of the week. We will return to school on Tuesday, January 18. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your continued support.”