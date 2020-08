39 Mississippi counties are reporting Covid-19 cases within school systems. According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, there are 109 teacher/staff members and 69 students who have tested positive. 254 teacher/staff members and 489 students have been quarantined. Leake, Neshoba, Scott and Winston counties all from our region, are included on that list.

Dr. Dobbs said most of these Covid-19 cases were contacted in the community not in schools.