$chools to $tart New Year with More Fund$

As students and teachers get ready to head back to classes, their schools will have more money to work with this year.

“That’s the biggest increase in funding for school districts that we’ve seen in quite some time.”

Nancy Loome with the grassroots education group The Parent Campaign says the legislature this year added $117 million for the schools– although that was still $175 million short of fully funding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

“So, there’s still some work to do. But we’ve got an election coming up. And if we continue to make progress in electing folks who support public schools, I think we can close that gap and see public schools fully funded in the very near future.”

The Parents Campaign has released a list of how much extra money school districts will be getting:

In the Attala County schools, it’s almost $311,000 more this year.

For the Kosciusko schools, an extra $333,000.

The Leake County school district will receive an additional $1.098 million.

The Holmes County schools will get an extra $801,000.

The Neshoba County school district will see an increase of $1.059 million.

The Philadelphia schools will get almost $399,000 in additional funding.