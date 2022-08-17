HomeLocalScotty McCreery, Bobby Rush and Wild West Show to Highlight State Fair

Scotty McCreery, Bobby Rush and Wild West Show to Highlight State Fair

by

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will feature favorite attractions– and something new this year.  Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says the Great American Wild West Show has been added to the lineup.  Gipson calls it “a high energy, exciting and entertaining western show” which has traveled the state fair circuit across the country for over 25 years.   They’ll have two shows daily during the week and three on weekends.

The rest of the entertainment lineup features country music’s Scotty McCreery, blues legend Bobby Rush, R&B group Midnight Star and rapper B.o.B.  Their concerts on the Budweiser Main Stage are free with regular fair admission.

And there’s a new website with the latest information:  www.mississippifairgrounds.com along with a new Instagram account: @MississippiFairgrounds.

The fair runs from October 6th through October 16th.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Central MS Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Expo Schedule

New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State

Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Friday, July 29

Neshoba County Fair Images

Today at The Neshoba County Fair – Wednesday, July 27

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.